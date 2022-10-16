ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one suspect was arrested Sunday morning on Myrtle Street after allegedly stealing a vehicle and showing a firearm to the owner.

The owner of the stolen vehicle found it at the suspect’s residence, where the vehicle was being dismantled for parts, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said an argument then ensued between the owner and the suspect and, at one point, a firearm was observed by the owner, who fled the scene unharmed.

As officers arrived, the area was secured by the RPD’s SWAT Team and the residence was cleared and secured without incident. The suspect is in custody and charges have not been determined.

The incident is currently under investigation and officers said there is no current danger to the surrounding community.