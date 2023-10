ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Foodlink on Mt. Read Boulevard Sunday evening.

According to RPD, the suspects forced their way into the building and stole a large number of items. They left the scene before police arrived.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 911.

