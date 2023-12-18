ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have announced an arrest in a burglary at Min’s Chinese Restaurant on Lexington Avenue Sunday evening.

Around 10:30 p.m. it was alleged that Ruben Rodriguez, 39, drove a stolen Hyundai Elantra to the restaurant, broke out the front window of the building, and then drove off with the cash register. Investigators said the damages were around $1,000.

Officers said around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, they found the suspect’s vehicle on Chili Avenue and tried to stop it, which led to a police chase. It ended on Lyell Avenue when the suspect parked and ran away to Rockview Terrace. He was arrested and tried to give officers a fake name.

Rodriguez has been charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was also charged with multiple warrants in connection to two burglaries and possession of stolen property in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said they are working to find the owner of the stolen Hyundai Elantra.