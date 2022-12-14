ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly burglarizing the Susan B. Anthony House.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department responded to the House on Madison Street for a reported burglary. They discovered that someone made their way inside the house and some property had been damaged or stolen. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, they returned after another burglary report of the additional property being taken.

Police said they found the suspect — 32-year-old Richard Seawright — in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Seawright was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

Seawright was transported to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Officers note that Seawright was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a burglary at the China Star Restaurant on West Main Street.