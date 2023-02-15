ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police currently have two men in custody after a caller saw them allegedly carrying what appears to be a dead body into a car in the Edgerton neighborhood Wednesday.

RPD said that at 12:30 p.m. an individual on Bloss Street made the call about the two.

The vehicle was spotted in the area shortly after, and officers said they attempted to pull the car over. A short police chase ensued, and ended when the car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Saratoga Ave. and Ambrose St.

The two men were taken into custody, and an unresponsive male was located, along with a firearm. Life-saving measures were performed without success. The identity of the deceased male has not yet been released.

#BREAKING – @News_8 is on scene at Bloss St. off of N. Plymouth Ave where @RochesterNYPD police have a house surrounded. Just heard police speaker call out “Come to front door. We are not going anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/zJFlpTGipZ — Isabel Garcia (@IsabelG_WROC) February 15, 2023

The area of Bloss Street, other streets along Plymouth Avenue, and the road of Saratoga Avenue were blocked off with police tape. Bloss Street has been reopened, but a scene remains on Saratoga Ave. as of 2:40 p.m.

An investigation led back to a house on Bloss Street, where officers searched with the help of the SWAT team for additional victims.

The Rochester City School District confirmed that the school near the area, the Rochester International Academy, went into a lockout as a precautionary measure.

