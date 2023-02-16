ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen vehicle was found early Thursday morning after it crashed into a street sign and a parked car in Rochester before coming to a rest in someone’s front yard.

RPD said they received the call for a stolen Ford Escape before 4:30 a.m. According to the report, the car was taken from West Avenue.

Later in the morning, police then received a call that a vehicle crashed into a house on Depew Street. Police were able to confirm that it did not crash into the home, but stopped in the front yard after striking the sign and car.

Officers say the vehicle appears to be the same car that was reported stolen. It was turned back to the owner.

Police are still searching for the suspect involved in