The steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in late January. (Courtesy of MCSO)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The Rochester Police Department has received another batch of steering wheel locks for 2010-2020 Hyundai and Kia vehicles that utilize a steel key instead of the push button.

These steering wheel locks are being offered due to the security concerns about certain Hyundai and Kia car models with weak points in their security and a rise in Hyundai and Kia car thefts.

The steering wheel locks are available for Rochester City Residents at the Public Safety Building Headquarters Desk at 185 Exchange Boulevard.