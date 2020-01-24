RPD: Stabbing suspect throws sledgehammer at officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has a city resident in custody after an incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police say they received reports that a 25-year-old woman had been stabbed at the 100 Block of West Ridge Road Wednesday morning. When they arrived at the scene they found the victim, a city resident who had been stabbed in her lower body with evidence that she had been beaten.

She was transported to URMC where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After the victim was interviewed, a male suspect was identified. Around noon, Tactical Unit Officers found the suspect driving on Upper Falls Blvd. When officers attempted to conduct a stop on North Clinton Avenue near the Valero gas station, the suspect reversed his vehicle, striking a marked police car.

Police say he then drove into the gas station parking lot where he hit two vehicles before intentionally ramming into another marked police car.

The suspect then refused to exit his vehicle, and threw a sledgehammer at the officer who attempted to take him into custody. He then got out of his car with a metal pole which he used to repeatedly hit a police car, causing heavy damage.

Police say after he refused to drop the pole and comply, officers deployed a bean bag and a Taser.

This allowed officers to take the suspect into custody. No citizens or officers were injured during the arrest.

The suspect, a 41-year-old city resident was transported to RGH for treatment due to exposure to the Taser.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.