Several officers are in the area of Bardin Street and Minder Street as traffic is blocked off in part of the area (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is hospitalized and a suspect is detained following a stabbing on Bardin Street Wednesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said that a man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body by a known suspect. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is currently in surgery for serious injuries.

RPD confirmed that one man was detained in association with the stabbing as police continue to investigate the situation.

RPD on scene of Minder and Bardin St in #roc waiting for information pic.twitter.com/BaFLxdB4Qg — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 2, 2023

