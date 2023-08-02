ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is hospitalized and a suspect is detained following a stabbing on Bardin Street Wednesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Police said that a man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body by a known suspect. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is currently in surgery for serious injuries.
RPD confirmed that one man was detained in association with the stabbing as police continue to investigate the situation.
Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.