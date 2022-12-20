ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected to have information on a shooting that took place at the beginning of December on Monroe Avenue.
On December 3, 2022, a shooting on Monroe Ave. left a 27-year-old man in critical, but stable, condition. He was shot once in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say he was left with life-altering injuries.
RPD believes that the man in the pictures below has information on the shooting.
Rochester police ask anyone with information to call 911.
