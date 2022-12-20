Rochester police are searching for a man who may have information on a shooting that occurred on December 3, 2022 (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected to have information on a shooting that took place at the beginning of December on Monroe Avenue.

On December 3, 2022, a shooting on Monroe Ave. left a 27-year-old man in critical, but stable, condition. He was shot once in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say he was left with life-altering injuries.

RPD believes that the man in the pictures below has information on the shooting.

(Picture courtesy of Rochester Police Department) (Picture courtesy of Rochester Police Department)

Rochester police ask anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.