ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the below image.

Authorities said he may be responsible for a September 9 shooting on Dewey Avenue.

At around 8: 50 p.m. that evening offers responded to a report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@CityofRochester.gov.