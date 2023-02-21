ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen overnight on West Main Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a group of people was surrounding the vehicle at a gas station parking lot on W. Main Street. When police arrived, the group fled in all directions as the stolen vehicle took off.

RPD said one officer pursued an individual on foot, but it was revealed the person never had contact with the vehicle. The individual was not charged.

Police have said the stolen vehicle has not been located and anyone with information is asked to call 911.