RPD searching for suspect in Broad and Jay St. stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for the person who stabbed a 58-year-old city resident Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Broad and Jay Streets for the report of a person stabbed, and located the man who had been stabbed in the torso.

Currently he is in surgery and his injuries are considered serious.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.