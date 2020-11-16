RPD searching for man accused of inappropriately grabbing women in 2 separate city incidents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating a man believed to have inappropriately grabbed two women in separate incidents two months apart.

The suspect is a Black male around 5’10 and 5’11, and weighs between 160 and 180 lbs. He was seen wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask which covered his nose and mouth, but had the area around his eyes and the bridge of his nose exposed.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 11 at 6 a.m., when he followed a female in the area of Dartmouth Street and inappropriately grabbed her. The second occurred less than two months later on Nov. 4, this time at 9:25 p.m. when he followed a female near Rosedale Street and inappropriately grabbed her.

If you or anyone you know has any information surrounding these incidents or the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

There are currently no photos of the suspect available at this time.