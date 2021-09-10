RPD searching for driver responsible for crashing into Carter Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers at the Rochester Police Department arrived at the 100 block of Carter Street on Friday overnight to find a 2019 Nissan that had crashed into the front porch of a house.

Police say the occupant of the vehicle fled the area on foot prior to the arrival of officers.

The crash caused serious damage to the front section of the property but was not responsible for structural damage to the house itself. The home’s occupants were inside during the incident but were not harmed.

RPD continue to search for the driver of the vehicle. Information on how or why the crash occurred is not available at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.