ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect who attempted to rob the Chase Bank on Monroe Avenue Thursday.

According to officials, the man pictured below is suspected of entering the bank around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and is wanted for attempted robbery.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Bank Location

