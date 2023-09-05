ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said they are looking for two individuals related to a shooting that took place on Portland Avenue towards the end of July.

On July 31, RPD said that a man and a woman were taken to Rochester General Hospital after they were both shot on Portland Ave. near Norton Street. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD released three images on social media Tuesday morning of two men that they say are related to the shooting. It has not been confirmed if they are suspects.

Anyone with information on these two individuals is asked to call (428)-6677 or email CIS@CityOfRochester.gov.