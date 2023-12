ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for suspects involved in a carjacking Sunday evening on Oliver Street.

According to RPD, the suspects held the victim at gunpoint and demanded their property. They stole several items from the victim, including a car.

Not long afterward, RPD said they found the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Champlain Street, but nobody was in it at the time.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call 911.