ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for suspects who were involved in the attempted theft of several items in a church.

According to RPD, they responded to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on Hudson Avenue for a burglary alarm around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were able to see more than one person leaving the church quickly.

Officers said they attempted to chase them, but the suspects got away. Several of the church’s items were recovered and returned.

RPD is working to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to call 911.