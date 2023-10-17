ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for suspects who crashed a stolen Kia into a house on Ferncliffe Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, at 1:50 a.m., they responded to Lux Street for a Shotspotter activation and reports of a vehicle that crashed into a house. Evidence was found of gunfire in the area of Lux Street and they said that a vehicle did crash into a house a block away on Ferncliffe Dr.

Investigators said the Kia was unoccupied upon RPD’s arrival. The Kia was heavily damaged, but the house only had minor damage.

It has not been confirmed whether the gunfire is related to the crash and there was nobody found that was shot.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call 911.