ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery at ESL on North Goodman Street.

Officers said the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They released these pictures of the suspect:

The first photo of the suspect inside the bank (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

Another image of the suspect outside of the bank (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

Details about the robbery are limited, but RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is working to find this suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 911.