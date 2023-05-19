ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for the suspect of an armed carjacking that occurred on North Goodman Street Thursday evening.

Officers said that a 32-year-old man had his gray sedan taken from him during the robbery. They were unable to find it at that time.

On Friday morning at approximately 2 a.m., police found the stolen car in the area of Lake Road and Rt. 104. They attempted to stop the car, but it sped away and a chase ensued.

The chase ended when the suspect hit a guardrail on the St. Paul ramp to Rt. 104 East. The suspect got out of the car and ran away. RPD has yet to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.