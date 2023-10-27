ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal an ATM while driving a stolen Hyundai on North Goodman Street.

According to RPD, officers received a report that an ATM was being stolen. When they arrived, they said they saw two vehicles that quickly drove away. Officers tried chasing the suspects, but could not continue to safely pursue them.

Officers said the suspects did try to remove the ATM, but they failed to do so due to their arrival.

NYSP said that the stolen car was eventually found unoccupied in the area of Bay Street and Bock Street. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.