RPD says ‘Violence Reduction Plan’ will identify offenders, work with community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s homicide rate for 2021 so far is more than double where the city was at at this time last year.

As of Wednesday night, there have been 11 homicides in the city so far, the last two happening within 24 hours of each other this week, and more than half of which taking place in March.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan joined deputy chief Andre Anderson for a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the uptick in recent violence.

The chief said the increase in violent incidents in the city is “disheartening,” adding that RPD will address the crimes to avoid repeat scenarios, and that the department went stop until she sees an outcome that’s “minimal to none.”

Following Wednesday’s homicide, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released this statement:

“The violence we are seeing in our City and across our nation is beyond reprehensible. While the perpetrators and victims of this violence are known to each other in the vast majority of these crimes. The cycle of retaliation must end. Those engaged in this violence are giving those who want to see our community suffer exactly what they want. It is unacceptable. I have directed Police Chief Herriott-Sullivan to immediately implement additional targeted enforcement efforts to protect our community. I know that she will work tirelessly, along with our entire police department, to ensure the safety of our families and our neighborhoods.”

The deputy Chief said identifying prolific offenders in not officers going into the community and targeting people of color, but identifying people at the core of committing crimes and applying resources to identify the people and remove them from the streets.

Anderson said the Violence Reduction Plan not only identifies prolific offenders, but “works with the community to address crime.”

City Councilmember, and mayoral candidate, Malik Evans released the following statement: on Thursday:

“Nationally there have been seven mass shootings in seven days. Here in Rochester, we have had 11 homicides already this year. This month alone there have been six homicides. This trend nationally and in our community is alarming and heartbreaking. These lost lives are more chapters in a tale of senseless violence that is far too long. Each one of those lives touched the lives of many others, and the toll on loved ones left behind is unimaginable. It also damages our society as a whole. I was saddened when someone said to me recently that violent deaths seem to be becoming normalized. These slayings are not normal, and a comprehensive violence reduction strategy is necessary to stem this carnage. This must involve all sectors of our community and must include conflict resolution among those seeking to use a gun and harm others. In the midst of a global pandemic the rise in gun violence has caused too much devastation and we must do more now.“

