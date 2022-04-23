ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police officials say a 10-year-old girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot four times through the wall of her grandmother’s house this weekend.

Police say a 10-year-old was in her grandmother’s living room helping her do her hair. When suddenly at least 20 gunshots were fired into the home

Rochester police officials say the child was shot four times in the chest and AMR took the child to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are described as not life-threatening.

Authorities said the girl was not the intended target and that the suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the home.

“Violence must never ever be normalized,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “We need more than thoughts and prayers.”

Many bullet holes were visible around the car and house off Moulson St. and Valerie Peters, who lives only a few houses away from the scene, recalls hearing how it all started.

“I heard what sounded like a machine gun. Many shots probably seven or eight, a pause, and maybe five or six more. I thought this can’t be happening,” said Peters.

“This is happening all too often in our city.” – Mayor @realmalikevans referring to reports of a 10-year-old girl being shot four times while inside her grandmas home right before 2:00am. Injuries were non-life threatening in her upper body. #ROC — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 23, 2022

“This young lady was the same age as my son and born in the same year as my son. How do you come back, you may come back physically from being shot four times but it’s a lot harder to come back mentally and have to carry that trauma in your life to know when you are in a place where you are supposed to be safe. Grandma’s house was always a safe haven,” said the Mayor.

City leaders are pleading for the community to do their part and speak up when trouble between groups or families are escalating into violence.

Police believe this situation stemmed from the shooters having fights with a 32-year-old man. Who right now is on parole and not cooperating with investigators.

“When he did appear he was not only uncooperative with responding officers but attempted to dismay the family members from cooperating with officers and destroy the evidence at the scene. The Rochester Police Department is vigorously investigating this incident. In order to solve this case and many others the Rochester Police Department relies upon assistance from the community,” said Rochester Police Chief David Smith

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 as the RPD says the investigation remains ongoing.

Mayor Evans said a Violence Prevention Initiative will be introduced on Wednesday. This initiative has been in the works well before the 10-year-old was shot, Mayor Evans said.

Watch the full Press Conference here: