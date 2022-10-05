ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was shot in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

Just after 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Emerson Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

During investigation, officers say they learned the shooting most likely did not occur at the Emerson Street residence officers were dispatched to.

The exact location has yet to be determined, as police said the victim was uncooperative in sharing information with officers. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

