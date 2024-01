ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday after a robbery on North Clinton Avenue.

According to investigators, the 51-year-old victim delayed reporting the incident until he was in the hospital around 8:45 p.m. He told officers three people robbed him on North Clinton Avenue, injuring him in the process.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No one was arrested.