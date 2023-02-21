ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim — a 24-year-old man from Rochester — was treated for a non-life-threatening, gunshot wound to his lower body, according to RPD.

RPD said that due to the victim not being fully cooperative, they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officers said it may have happened on Lewis Street, but acknowledge it could’ve happened elsewhere.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.