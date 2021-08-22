RPD: Man hospitalized with non life-threating injuries in shooting near Garson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police authorities responded to the area of 500 Garson Avenue for the report of a person shot around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 30-year-old resident that had sustained at least one gun-shot to the lower part of his body. The male was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with what are currently believed to be non life-threating injuries.

Large RPD presence on Garson Ave close to Stout St. Garson is blocked off between Stout St and Frazier St. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/6vPQE8qBNC — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 22, 2021

According to RPD, the man was shot while trimming his house lawn. Police say it appears as if there is no further danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with additional information to call 911.