ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year’s Eve.

The first call response was at around 11:43 p.m. when officers responded to Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 31-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers say the victim was shot in the area of Alphonse St. and was transported to Strong Hospital via a private vehicle and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second call response came seven minutes later, at 11:50 p.m. when officers responded to Strong Hospital for another report of a walk-in gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 12-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

Officers say their preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was shot in the area of Joseph Ave and Kelly St. This victim was also transported to Strong Hospital by private vehicle, where he is currently being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

The RPD says even though the victims arrived at Strong Hospital within minutes of each other, their investigation suggests that the two shootings are not related.

There are currently no suspects in custody for either shooting, according to the RPD, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.