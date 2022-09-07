ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect who stole a purse from an elderly woman.

On September 1 at around 3:30 p.m., officers say they responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Avenue for the report of a robbery.

In the report, the suspect pictured below is alleged to have stolen a purse from the arm of an 82-year-old church volunteer.

Images Courtesy of Rochester Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.

