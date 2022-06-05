ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department released pictures on Sunday of two individuals who may have been involved in the fatal assault of a city resident on Evergreen Street back in April.

On April 18th, 2022, officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Evergreen St. for the report of a person down and unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin, with serious head injuries.

The victim was rushed to URMC where he was in critical condition until he died of his injuries on May 29.

Investigators from the RPD determined the attack on Irvin was unprovoked and officers from the Major Crimes Unit said they are looking for help identifying the two individuals depicted in the released pictures.

Officers encourage anyone with information to call 911.