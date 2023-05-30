ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Rochester police are investigating a shooting that sent one Rochester man to the hospital.

Authorities say that officers responded to the report of a man shot on Fraser Street around 7:30 p.m. According to RPD, initial reports also suggest a second victim, although only one victim has been located.

RPD says officers located a 27-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound, and he is currently being evaluated for critical injuries. This investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.