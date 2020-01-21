RPD: Owner of West Ridge Road Boost Mobile shot during robbery attempt

1  of  3
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a westside store owner was shot Monday evening.

Officials say officers responded to the Boost Mobile on West Ridge Road around 7:15 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

RPD officials say that “it appears the owner of the store was shot at least once in the upper body” during a robbery.

According to police, the suspect fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

The victim is a 41-year-old man who resides in Irondequoit. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

