RPD officers fight with suspect over gun before drug bust nearby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers responding to a neighbor’s complaint Wednesday evening ended up in a physical altercation with a suspect over a gun, and then discovered a drug stash.

Officers responded to Weyl Street around 6:30 p.m. after frequent neighbors’ complaints about drug dealers.

According to Rochester Police Department officials, the officers approached a group of people and asked for ID. At that time, one of the men reached into a satchel and pulled out a loaded gun and the officers began to fight with the suspect over the weapon.

Police say during the fight, the gun was knocked to the ground, and the suspect was able to reach for the gun, and they again began to fight over it. The officers were ultimately able to gain possession of the weapon and take the suspect into custody.

Both officers are currently being treated for injuries sustained during the confrontation with the armed suspect. The injuries at this time are believed to be minor. The suspect was also transported to the hospital for the complaint of trouble breathing, according to RPD officials.

Police say during the fight over the gun, another individual initially with the suspect attempted to interfere with the arrest. They ultimately fled prior to back up officers arrived on the scene.

After the fight and arrest, officers checked an apparent vacant property adjacent to where the suspect was. Inside was a large amount of marijuana packaged for street sale, cash and ammunition, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

