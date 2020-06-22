Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

RPD officers deploy pepper spray on crowd during arrest, Gates man facing multiple charges

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police police officials say officers deployed pepper spray Friday to push a crowd back while making an arrest that eventually led to a struggle over the officer’s weapon.

Police say 30-year-old Ross Henderson, of Gates, was charged with:

  • Attempted robbery in the second degree
  • Attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree
  • Disorderly conduct

According to RPD officials, officers responded to the 800 block of Norton Street on Friday for the report of a disturbance.

While attempting to make an arrest, an “uninvolved male attempted to interfere with officers by pulling the already arrested male away from officers.”

At this point, officials with the RPD said a group of people surrounded the officers who then used pepper spray to push the crown back.

While attempting to place Henderson under arrest, RPD said he resisted and grabbed the officer’s holstered handgun and repeatedly tried to take it from the officer.

A release from the department said, “The male suspect defeated one of the safety features on the officer’s holster. The officer notified fellow officers that the suspect was attempting to take his gun. Officers were able to pry the suspect’s hands off of the firearm and arrest him.”

No one was injured during the incident. Henderson was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss