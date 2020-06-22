RPD officers deploy pepper spray on crowd during arrest, Gates man facing multiple charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police police officials say officers deployed pepper spray Friday to push a crowd back while making an arrest that eventually led to a struggle over the officer’s weapon.

Police say 30-year-old Ross Henderson, of Gates, was charged with:

Attempted robbery in the second degree

Attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree

Disorderly conduct

According to RPD officials, officers responded to the 800 block of Norton Street on Friday for the report of a disturbance.

While attempting to make an arrest, an “uninvolved male attempted to interfere with officers by pulling the already arrested male away from officers.”

At this point, officials with the RPD said a group of people surrounded the officers who then used pepper spray to push the crown back.

While attempting to place Henderson under arrest, RPD said he resisted and grabbed the officer’s holstered handgun and repeatedly tried to take it from the officer.

A release from the department said, “The male suspect defeated one of the safety features on the officer’s holster. The officer notified fellow officers that the suspect was attempting to take his gun. Officers were able to pry the suspect’s hands off of the firearm and arrest him.”

No one was injured during the incident. Henderson was booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.