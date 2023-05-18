ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer of the Rochester Police Department was injured after getting hit by a car on the Bausch Street bridge.

RPD said that this happened around midnight on Thursday. Officers stopped a sedan on the bridge. While speaking with the driver, the vehicle sped off and struck one of the officers.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was found later on Brambury Drive. He was arrested and charged with two-counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.

The officer that was hit had an injury to his upper body. He was treated on scene by an ambulance.