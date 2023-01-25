ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was injured while making an arrest near Clifford Avenue overnight on Wednesday.

At 1:00 a.m., police responded to Miller St. for reports of shots being fired in the area. While reviewing the camera footage, RPD located two men — with one holding a firearm.

RPD said they were led to the area of Clifford Ave. and Portland Ave. An unarmed man was detained without incident. Police said the man with the firearm — 27-year-old Dalvin Iverson — tried to escape, and in the process, one officer was injured. Police said they found a loaded handgun in Iverson’s pocket.

The officer was treated and released for the injury.

Iverson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon.