RPD officer charged with grand larceny due in court Tuesday

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester police officer accused of stealing merchandise from Home Depot in Henrietta is due in court on Tuesday.

Officer Dave Pearson, a 13-year-veteran of the force, was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies last month and charged with grand larceny.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Pearson was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into thefts from the Home Depot store on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. They say the thefts were in excess of $1,000.

He was issued an appearance ticket for July 13 in Henrietta Town Court.

