ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County DA’s Office announced that an officer of the Rochester Police Department was arrested for sending indecent material to a minor.

According to the New York State Police, 39-year-old Shawn Jordan communicated with a 16-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger’s video chat. During the call, troopers say that Jordan exposed himself to her and acted lewd.

Jordan was charged with one count of disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Rochester City Court where an order of protection was issued for the teen.

Due to these allegations, RPD announced that Jordan has been suspended without pay from the department. His next court date is scheduled for May 3, 2023, in Rochester City Court.

The DA’s Office asks anyone with information related to the case to call (585)-398-4100 or to call the Bivona Child Advocacy Center for any knowledge of child abuse.