Rochester police officer arrested, charged with grand larceny

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was arrested and charged Monday.

Rochester Police Department officials say officer Dave Pearson, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested Monday morning by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Pearson is charged with fourth degree grand larceny, a Class-E felony.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Pearson was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into thefts from the Home Depot store on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. They say the thefts were in excess of $1,000.

He was issued an appearance ticket for July 13 in Henrietta Town Court.

RPD officials say Pearson is currently out of work injured and will not return to duty pending the results of the criminal case.

Details are limited at this time.

