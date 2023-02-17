ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an occupied residence was struck by multiple gunshots near Kingston St. and Cedarwood Terrace overnight.

According to RPD, an adult and a teenager were inside of the home at the time of the shooting. Neither of them was injured.

RPD says that no suspects are in custody and that anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This incident occurred one day after a man was shot inside his home near Emerson St. and Avery St. Thursday evening. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

