RPD, NYS Hate Crime Unit investigate Daniel Prude Mural vandalism near Child St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police responded to the Daniel Prude Mural near 52 Child Street Friday, after a report of vandalism that has since damaged the mural.

Authorities on the scene said the mural was spray-painted, which covered majority of the statue. Officials have labeled the vandalism as a hate crime.

The New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force along with the RPD will be investigating the incident are urging anyone with additional information to contact 911.

Sent in from a viewer: the Daniel Prude mural on Child St. has been defaced pic.twitter.com/I7FzX1fbou — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) September 17, 2021

