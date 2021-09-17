RPD, NYS Hate Crime Unit investigate Daniel Prude Mural vandalism near Child St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police responded to the Daniel Prude Mural near 52 Child Street Friday, after a report of vandalism that has since damaged the mural.

Authorities on the scene said the mural was spray-painted, which covered majority of the statue. Officials have labeled the vandalism as a hate crime.

The New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force along with the RPD will be investigating the incident are urging anyone with additional information to contact 911.

