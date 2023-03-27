ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Diringer Place, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers arrived at the area and found the victim, who was in his 40s, with one stab wound in his upper body. He was transported by AMR to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers said that they were approached by intoxicated people, which caused for a “chaotic situation.”

RPD said that after the victim was transported, police relocated to Goodman Plaza. It’s unclear if they had any connection to the stabbing and no further information was released regarding the situation.

No suspects were arrested yet for the stabbing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

