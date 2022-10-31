ROCHESTER, N.Y, (WROC) — A man was found in the area of Joseph Avenue and Clifford Street with a gunshot wound, according to the Rochester Police Department.

In the early hours of Monday morning, officers found a 37-year-old man with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Investigators later determined that the man was shot on Sullivan Street, but then ran to the area of Joseph Ave. and Clifford St. to call police.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said that at least one person was detained from Sullivan Street, but it is currently unknown if the person was involved in the shooting.

The Rochester Police Department is continuing the investigation and they ask anyone with information to call 911.