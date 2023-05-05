Editor’s Note: The following story was changed to reflect that the shooting took place on St. Paul Street.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is recovering after he was shot Thursday evening on St. Paul Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that around 5 p.m. Thursday, the victim, who was 22 years old, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

According to investigators, the victim was uncooperative with police to figure out what happened. They eventually discovered the shooting occurred on St. Paul St.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

