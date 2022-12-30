ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was shot during an attempted robbery near Portland Avenue overnight on Friday, according to investigators with the Rochester Police Department.

Officers arrived at Portland Ave. and found a 31-year-old man with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that an attempted robbery was what led up to the shooting.

RPD said they are following up on leads and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

