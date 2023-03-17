ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting that took place on Arnett Boulevard.

RPD said that they were informed of a walk-in gunshot victim at Highland Hospital. The victim was a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the shooting took place in the 100 block of Arnett Blvd. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

RPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.