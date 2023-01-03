ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released new information Tuesday about the man who was shot by an officer after allegedly stealing beer from a gas station and attempting to flee the scene in a stolen car.

According to investigators, 33-year-old James Brumfield stole two 18-packs of Budweiser from the Mobile Mart on Culver Road around midnight on December 29. Police said an RPD officer entered the store moments later and was told about the theft.

Investigators said the officer approached Brumfield’s car in the parking lot, opening the driver’s side door and ordering Brumfield to get out. Brumfield allegedly attempted to drive away instead, accelerating “at a high rate of speed.”

According to police, the officer got stuck between the door and the frame of the car and was dragged across the parking lot.

Police said the officer shot Brumfield one time in the upper body while being dragged. The officer was then thrown from the vehicle, scraping his hands, forearms, and knees.

Brumfield drove away, eventually stopping around the block near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue at Anderson Avenue. Officers said they treated him at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Investigators determined the Hyundai Sonata driven by Brumfield had been reported missing on December 19. Brumfield had six outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. He was wanted for allegations of:

A November 2022 grand larceny from a store in Greece

A November 2022 petit larceny from a store in Greece

Failing to appear in Greece Town Court o a resisting arrest charge

Failing to appear in Ontario County Court on a criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction

Failing to appear in court in Rochester after allegedly giving a false name to arresting officers after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle on November 15

Failing to appear in court in Rochester on a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge

Brumfield was arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday and charged with robbery, assault, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of stolen property. He was also served with the six outstanding warrants.

Police say Brumfield is on probation for a 2019 drug conviction, and was arrested twice in Rochester and twice in Greece in 2022.