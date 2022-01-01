Rochester man seriously injured after shooting near Columbia Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old man from Rochester sustained non life-threatening injuries following a shooting overnight Saturday on Columbia Avenue near Seward Street in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the shooting took place at around 2:15 a.m. and that the victim was shot at least one time.

An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are considered serious but are not life-threatening.

Officials said, “pursuant to additional investigation, officers located a four-vehicle motor vehicle accident nearby. At least one of the vehicles was struck by gunfire.”

The investigation is still ongoing, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.